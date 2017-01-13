Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated technology solutions and data processing services for financial institutions. Jack Henry markets and supports its systems throughout the United States. A technology provider for the financial industry. That’s the simplest way to describe what they do. But it hardly describes what Jack Henry & Associates is really about. Jack Henry & Associates are about solutions and support. They’re about building relationships and making things work. The Company are about doing the right things for our customers, no matter what. It began as a vision, and it’s become our tradition. “

Separately, Stephens set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) opened at 89.27 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $73.19 and a 1-year high of $91.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $345 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post $3.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/jack-henry-associates-inc-jkhy-rating-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1150799.html.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,984,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,358,000 after buying an additional 112,734 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 504,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,052,000 after buying an additional 51,228 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 41.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 858,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,934,000 after buying an additional 253,068 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 458,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,988,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $32,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a provider of information processing solutions for community banks. The Company offers a range of products and services, including processing transactions, automating business processes, and managing information financial institutions and diverse corporate entities. It operates in two segments: bank systems and services (Bank) and credit union systems and services (Credit Union).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.