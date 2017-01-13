J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group dropped their FY2016 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report issued on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $5.79 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.96. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for J P Morgan Chase & Co’s Q4 2016 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. J P Morgan Chase & Co had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/j-p-morgan-chase-co-jpm-expected-to-earn-fy2016-earnings-of-5-79-per-share/1150989.html.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Vetr upgraded J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.31 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research note on Wednesday. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.39.

Shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) opened at 86.24 on Wednesday. J P Morgan Chase & Co has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $87.76. The company has a market capitalization of $308.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.76 and a 200 day moving average of $71.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 15.1% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 14.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 22.1% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 30.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/j-p-morgan-chase-co-jpm-expected-to-earn-fy2016-earnings-of-5-79-per-share/1150989.html.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 25,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,717,954.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,578,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marianne Lake sold 14,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $947,222.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,238.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

About J P Morgan Chase & Co

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automatic teller machines, online, mobile and telephone banking.

Receive News & Ratings for J P Morgan Chase & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J P Morgan Chase & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.