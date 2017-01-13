J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Expected to Earn FY2016 Earnings of $5.79 Per Share

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group dropped their FY2016 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report issued on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $5.79 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.96. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for J P Morgan Chase & Co’s Q4 2016 earnings at $1.37 EPS.
J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. J P Morgan Chase & Co had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Vetr upgraded J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.31 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research note on Wednesday. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.39.
Shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) opened at 86.24 on Wednesday. J P Morgan Chase & Co has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $87.76. The company has a market capitalization of $308.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.76 and a 200 day moving average of $71.29.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 15.1% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 14.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 22.1% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 30.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 25,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,717,954.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,578,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marianne Lake sold 14,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $947,222.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,238.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s payout ratio is 33.10%.
About J P Morgan Chase & Co
JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automatic teller machines, online, mobile and telephone banking.
