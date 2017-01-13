J P Morgan Chase & Co Reiterates €93.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW)

J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €93.00 ($97.89) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($85.26) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €110.00 ($115.79) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays PLC set a €103.00 ($108.42) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($87.37) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($81.05) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €86.94 ($91.51).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) opened at 88.001 on Monday. The company has a market cap of €57.80 billion and a PE ratio of 8.352. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €86.48 and its 200-day moving average price is €78.48. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG has a one year low of €63.42 and a one year high of €91.67.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is a German holding company and automobile manufacturer that focuses on the automobile and motorcycle markets. It divides its activities into the three main segments: Automobiles, Motorcycles and Financial Services. It owns three brands: BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce. Its BMW automobile range encompasses the 1 Series, including three-door, five-door, coupe and convertible models; the 3 Series, including sedan, touring, coupe and convertible models; the 5 Series, available in sedan and touring models; the 6 Series, available as a coupe or convertible; the 7 Series large sedan; the Z4 roadster and coupe; the sports utility vehicles, X3, X5 and X6 and M models, such as M3, M5 and M6.

