J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €20.00 ($21.05) target price on Peugeot SA (EPA:UG) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UG. BNP Paribas set a €14.60 ($15.37) price target on Peugeot SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($12.63) price objective on Peugeot SA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays PLC set a €17.00 ($17.89) price objective on Peugeot SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. HSBC set a €17.00 ($17.89) price objective on Peugeot SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €22.00 ($23.16) price objective on Peugeot SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.49 ($17.36).

Peugeot SA (EPA:UG) opened at 16.935 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of €13.61 billion and a PE ratio of 9.600. Peugeot SA has a 1-year low of €10.08 and a 1-year high of €17.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.57.

WARNING: “J P Morgan Chase & Co Analysts Give Peugeot SA (UG) a €20.00 Price Target” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/j-p-morgan-chase-20-00-price-target/1150889.html.

About Peugeot SA

Peugeot SA is a holding company. The Company operates in three segments: the Automotive Division, covering the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroen and DS brands; the Automotive Equipment Division, corresponding to the Faurecia Group consisting of interior systems, automotive seating, automotive exteriors and emissions control technologies, and the Finance Division, corresponding to the Banque PSA Finance Group (BPF), which provides retail financing to customers of the Peugeot, Citroen and DS brands, and wholesale financing to the brands’ dealer networks.

