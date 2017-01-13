ITV plc (ITV) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) in a research note released on Monday. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 340 ($4.13) price objective on the broadcaster’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ITV plc in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.25) price target on shares of ITV plc in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price target on ITV plc from GBX 190 ($2.31) to GBX 180 ($2.19) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.01) price objective on shares of ITV plc in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ITV plc from GBX 240 ($2.92) to GBX 210 ($2.55) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 236.17 ($2.87).

ITV plc (LON:ITV) opened at 206.90 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 8.30 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 187.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 186.92. ITV plc has a 52-week low of GBX 141.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 272.90.

In related news, insider Peter Bazalgette purchased 10,638 shares of ITV plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £21,701.52 ($26,391.24).

ITV plc Company Profile

ITV plc (ITV) is an integrated producer broadcaster. Its segments include Broadcast & Online and ITV Studios. Its Broadcast & Online operates the commercial family of channels in the United Kingdom and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. In addition to linear broadcast, the Company delivers its content on multiple platforms, including the ITV Hub and pay platforms or through direct content deals.

