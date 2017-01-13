ITV plc (ITV) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

ITV plc (LON:ITV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.43) target price on the broadcaster’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV plc in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.26) price objective on shares of ITV plc in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.25) price objective on shares of ITV plc in a report on Friday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.01) price objective on shares of ITV plc in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ITV plc from GBX 240 ($2.92) to GBX 210 ($2.55) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 236.17 ($2.87).

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) opened at 207.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 187.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 186.92. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 8.31 billion. ITV plc has a 52 week low of GBX 141.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 272.90.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/itv-plc-itv-rating-reiterated-by-berenberg-bank/1151225.html.

In related news, insider Peter Bazalgette purchased 10,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £21,701.52 ($26,391.24).

About ITV plc

ITV plc (ITV) is an integrated producer broadcaster. Its segments include Broadcast & Online and ITV Studios. Its Broadcast & Online operates the commercial family of channels in the United Kingdom and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. In addition to linear broadcast, the Company delivers its content on multiple platforms, including the ITV Hub and pay platforms or through direct content deals.

Receive News & Ratings for ITV plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.