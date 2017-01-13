Itron, Inc. (ITRI) Stake Decreased by BlackRock Investment Management LLC

BlackRock Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Itron worth $7,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 35.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,773,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,456,000 after buying an additional 459,922 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 99.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 190,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after buying an additional 95,360 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Itron by 3.0% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 139,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 3.8% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) traded up 1.077% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.375. The stock had a trading volume of 7,116 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 84.387 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.32 and a 200 day moving average of $53.67. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $66.10.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The company earned $506.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.51 million. Itron had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post $2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Itron in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. upgraded Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Itron from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $90,098.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,176.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Deitrich sold 9,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $621,233.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,621. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc (Itron) is a technology and service company. The Company provides solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. The Company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas and Water. The Company is the supplier of electricity metering solutions, including standard meters and advanced and smart metering systems.

