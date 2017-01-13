Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Interpublic is a part of the communications industry, which is highly competitive in nature. The company outperformed the Zacks categorized Advertising and Marketing industry in the last three months. Its numerous technological collaborations across agencies and continued investments in new businesses are likely to boost its growth trajectory. The company’s stringent cost-control measures, impressive talent pool and strong liquidity position also lend a competitive edge over its peers. However, the company derives a major portion of its revenues from outside the U.S. This exposes the company to foreign currency translation impacts and poses a threat to the growth of the company. The challenging macroeconomic environment, concentration risks and the risk of foreign operational hazards could also have a negative impact on its performance in the long run.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IPG. Albert Fried & Company reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a top pick rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.64.

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) opened at 23.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average is $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.59. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $24.82.

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post $1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/interpublic-group-of-companies-inc-the-ipg-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research/1151277.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.78%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) by 1.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) by 2.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) by 37.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) by 5,388.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) by 99.1% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc (IPG) is an advertising and marketing services company. IPG’s companies are engaged in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. The Company operates through two segments: Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.