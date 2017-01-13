Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$256 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.11 million.Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation also updated its FY17 guidance to $1.91-1.97 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) opened at 42.37 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $41.95 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.98 and its 200-day moving average is $80.46. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.30 million. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will post $1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $46.50 target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $47.50 target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.61.

In related news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 24,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $1,908,955.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,593 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,899.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Teachers Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation by 2.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 190,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,883,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,633,000 after buying an additional 163,600 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 614,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,032,000 after buying an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation by 1.5% in the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company focuses on the development, manufacturing and marketing of surgical implants and medical instruments. Its products are used in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics and general surgery. Its segments include Specialty Surgical Solutions, which offers products, including specialty surgical instrumentation for a range of specialties.

