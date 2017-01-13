Insider Selling: The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) Insider Sells $40,843.20 in Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) insider Corbett J. Jorgenson sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $40,843.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) opened at 39.50 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average is $37.55. The firm’s market cap is $1.11 billion.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.51 million. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from The Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Andersons by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,371,000 after buying an additional 49,277 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Andersons by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,015,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,629,000 after buying an additional 79,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of The Andersons by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,856,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,153,000 after buying an additional 133,438 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Andersons by 2.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,656,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,938,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of The Andersons by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 684,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,775,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANDE has been the subject of several research reports. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Andersons has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is a diversified company. The Company conducts business across North America in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient and rail sectors. The Company also produces turf and cob products, and has a consumer retailing presence. The Company operates through five segments: Grain, Ethanol, Rail, Plant Nutrient and Retail.

