Insider Selling: Southern Company (The) (SO) CEO Sells $3,454,838.40 in Stock

Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) CEO William P. Bowers sold 70,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $3,454,838.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,060.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Southern Company (NYSE:SO) opened at 49.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.04. Southern Company has a 12-month low of $46.20 and a 12-month high of $54.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.84.

Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Southern Company (The) had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Southern Company will post $2.90 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/insider-selling-southern-company-the-so-ceo-sells-3454838-40-in-stock/1151117.html.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. RBC Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Southern Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upped their target price on Southern Company (The) from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on Southern Company (The) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Company (The) by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,379,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,139,000 after buying an additional 3,222,084 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Southern Company (The) by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,544,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,153,000 after buying an additional 858,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Southern Company (The) by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 26,749,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,268,000 after buying an additional 1,098,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Southern Company (The) by 13.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 19,032,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,708,000 after buying an additional 2,194,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Southern Company (The) by 151.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,854,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,710,000 after buying an additional 8,354,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern Company (The)

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional operating companies and Southern Power Company (Southern Power), and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. Southern Company’s segments include the sale of electricity by four traditional operating companies, Southern Power and All Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.