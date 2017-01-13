Insider Selling: Kite Pharma, Inc. (KITE) SVP Sells $75,000.00 in Stock

Kite Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITE) SVP Jeffrey Wiezorek sold 1,500 shares of Kite Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Wiezorek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 20th, Jeffrey Wiezorek sold 716 shares of Kite Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $36,415.76.

On Thursday, December 1st, Jeffrey Wiezorek sold 1,500 shares of Kite Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $76,140.00.

Kite Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITE) opened at 49.33 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.46 billion. Kite Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average is $52.22.

Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.14. The firm earned $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 million. Kite Pharma had a negative net margin of 994.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.26%. Kite Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kite Pharma, Inc. will post ($5.54) earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kite Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Kite Pharma by 33.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kite Pharma by 115.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Pharma by 91.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute boosted its stake in Kite Pharma by 7.8% in the third quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KITE. FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Kite Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kite Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. RBC Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kite Pharma in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $77.00 target price on shares of Kite Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Kite Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.53.

Kite Pharma Company Profile

Kite Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products to eradicate cancer cells. The Company offers engineered autologous cell therapy (eACT), which is an approach to the treatment of cancer. It is conducting over four pivotal studies of its lead product candidate, KTE-C19, a CAR-based therapy.

