Insider Selling: EPR Properties (EPR) CEO Sells $1,443,200.00 in Stock

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) CEO Gregory K. Silvers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $1,443,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) opened at 74.03 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.01 and a 200-day moving average of $75.62.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. EPR Properties had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post $3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jan 17 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. FBR & Co set a $80.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (EPR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s investment portfolio includes entertainment, education and recreation properties. The Company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Education, Recreation and Other. The Company’s Entertainment segment consists of investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

