Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) EVP Sells $137,776.80 in Stock

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) EVP Timothy A. Pratt sold 6,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $137,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,143,511.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) opened at 23.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 443.77 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $24.79.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company earned $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Boston Scientific Corporation had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Scientific Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup Inc. lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific Corporation from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific Corporation in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Boston Scientific Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.52 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation by 3.7% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation by 25.0% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,119,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,148,000 after buying an additional 224,100 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation by 1.5% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation by 192.0% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 575,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after buying an additional 378,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation by 1,154.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 846,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after buying an additional 778,670 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices that are used in a range of interventional medical specialties. The Company offers its products by seven core businesses: Interventional Cardiology, Peripheral Interventions (PI), Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM), Electrophysiology (EP), Endoscopy, Urology and Pelvic Health, and Neuromodulation.

