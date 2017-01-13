Insider Selling: American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) Chairman Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $4,165,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) opened at 104.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 0.63. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.07 and a 12-month high of $118.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.14.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. American Tower Corporation (REIT) had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post $2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower Corporation (REIT) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on American Tower Corporation (REIT) from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on American Tower Corporation (REIT) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on American Tower Corporation (REIT) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) by 7.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) by 55.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) by 6.1% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 24,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) by 0.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 752,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,505,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Corporation is a holding company. The company owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications real estate. Its primary business is leasing antenna space on multi-tenant communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies, wireless data and data providers, government agencies and municipalities.

