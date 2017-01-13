Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $18,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at $1,490,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Ingredion by 358.3% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 29,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 23,287 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ingredion by 29.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 232,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,951,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) opened at 125.09 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $84.57 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.70 and its 200 day moving average is $129.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The company earned $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.14%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post $7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

INGR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated (Ingredion) is a global ingredients solutions provider. The Company is engaged in the production and sale of starches and sweeteners for a range of industries. Its operations are classified into four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

