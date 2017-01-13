ING Group, N.V. (ING) Downgraded to “Hold” at Societe Generale

ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ING. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of ING Group, N.V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Group, N.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Independent Research GmbH restated a “hold” rating on shares of ING Group, N.V. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets upgraded shares of ING Group, N.V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING) traded up 1.24% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.66. 944,130 shares of the stock were exchanged. ING Group, N.V. has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of ING Group, N.V. by 2.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 33,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of ING Group, N.V. by 37.4% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 217,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 59,210 shares during the period. Midas Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ING Group, N.V. during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Group, N.V. by 126.0% in the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 616,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 343,703 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ING Group, N.V. by 59.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 20,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

ING Group, N.V. Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

