Informa Plc (INF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Informa Plc (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 800 ($9.73) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 875 ($10.64) price objective on shares of Informa Plc in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Investec reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 722 ($8.78) price objective on shares of Informa Plc in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.12) price objective on shares of Informa Plc in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa Plc in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.51) target price on shares of Informa Plc in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Informa Plc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 763.89 ($9.29).

Shares of Informa Plc (LON:INF) opened at 695.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 661.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 661.21. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 4.51 billion. Informa Plc has a one year low of GBX 526.16 and a one year high of GBX 704.50.

In related news, insider Helen Owers bought 1,163 shares of Informa Plc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 635 ($7.72) per share, for a total transaction of £7,385.05 ($8,980.97).

About Informa Plc

Informa plc provides academics, businesses and individuals with knowledge, information and skills and services. It operates in three segments: academic information, which includes the Taylor & Francis publishing business, provides a portfolio of online and print publications, primarily for academic users across the spectrum of science, technology, humanities and social sciences; professional and commercial information, which include Datamonitor, Informa Business Information and Informa Financial Information provides information, across a range of formats and on a global basis, to a variety of sectors, including medical, pharmaceutical, maritime and telecoms, and events and training consists of trade shows and exhibitions, large and small conferences and training courses.

