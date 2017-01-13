Independent Research GmbH Reiterates “€85.00” Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME)

Independent Research GmbH set a €85.00 ($89.47) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank AG set a €84.00 ($88.42) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Commerzbank AG set a €80.00 ($84.21) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €94.00 ($98.95) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($94.74) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €94.00 ($98.95) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €88.27 ($92.92).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) opened at 76.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €77.23 and a 200 day moving average of €77.95. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €67.50 and a 12-month high of €85.52. The stock has a market capitalization of €23.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA (FMC AG & CO. KGAA) is a kidney dialysis company. The Company provides dialysis care and related services to persons suffering from end stage renal disease (ESRD), as well as other healthcare services. The Company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

