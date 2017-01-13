Ilika plc’s (IKA) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Beaufort Securities

Beaufort Securities reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Ilika plc (LON:IKA) in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Numis Securities Ltd restated a buy rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.34) price objective on shares of Ilika plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) opened at 45.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 44.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 50.95. Ilika plc has a 12 month low of GBX 41.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 78.25. The stock’s market cap is GBX 30.21 million.

About Ilika plc

Ilika plc is the holding company. The Company is engaged in the production, design and development of high throughput methods of material synthesis, characterization and screening. It has developed solid-state battery technology to meet the demands of the Internet of Things (IoT). The Company has materials development programs addressing a range of applications, including the solid-state battery, aerospace alloys and electronic materials.

