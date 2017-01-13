Ignyta, Inc. (RXDX) Receives $15.85 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ignyta, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

RXDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ignyta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ignyta in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Ignyta by 48.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Ignyta during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ignyta by 11.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Ignyta by 4.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ignyta during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Ignyta (NASDAQ:RXDX) opened at 5.25 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $218.67 million. Ignyta has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $12.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76.

Ignyta (NASDAQ:RXDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ignyta will post ($2.60) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ignyta Company Profile

Ignyta, Inc is an oncology biotechnology company. The Company focuses on an integrated therapeutic (Rx) and companion diagnostic (Dx) strategy for treating cancer patients. Its Rx is focused on discovering, in licensing or acquiring, then developing and commercializing molecularly targeted therapies that, sequentially or in combination, are foundational for eradicating residual disease.

