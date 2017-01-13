H&T Group Plc’s (HAT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap restated their buy rating on shares of H&T Group Plc (LON:HAT) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 320 ($3.89) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. N+1 Singer reissued an under review rating on shares of H&T Group Plc in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Numis Securities Ltd raised H&T Group Plc to an add rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.89) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

H&T Group Plc (LON:HAT) opened at 274.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 269.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 269.01. The company’s market cap is GBX 99.06 million. H&T Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 180.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 312.06.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/ht-group-plcs-hat-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-finncap/1151315.html.

About H&T Group Plc

Receive News & Ratings for H&T Group Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&T Group Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.