HSBC Increases Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG) Price Target to GBX 2,475

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at HSBC from GBX 2,335 ($28.40) to GBX 2,475 ($30.10) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s current price.

GOG has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “sell” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group plc in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,753 ($33.48) price target on shares of Go-Ahead Group plc in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Group cut their price target on shares of Go-Ahead Group plc from GBX 2,775 ($33.75) to GBX 2,665 ($32.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,260 ($27.48) price target on shares of Go-Ahead Group plc in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Investec restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.40) price target on shares of Go-Ahead Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,560.33 ($31.14).

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) opened at 2230.00 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is GBX 956.45 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,146.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,023.79. Go-Ahead Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,775.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,722.00.

In other Go-Ahead Group plc news, insider David Brown sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,033 ($24.72), for a total value of £26,408.67 ($32,115.61).

About Go-Ahead Group plc

The Go-Ahead Group plc is a public transport provider. The Company is a bus operator in the United Kingdom both in and outside London. The Company operates through three segments: regional bus, London bus and rail. The regional bus segment comprises bus operations outside London. The London bus segment comprises bus operations in London under control of Transport for London (TfL), and rail replacement and other contracted services in London.

