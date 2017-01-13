Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 467 Shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. (BPL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Buckeye Partners L.P. were worth $14,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. by 149.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. by 8.7% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. by 205.6% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. by 943.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) opened at 64.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.51. Buckeye Partners L.P. has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $75.10. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.19.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/hsbc-holdings-plc-sells-467-shares-of-buckeye-partners-l-p-bpl/1151431.html.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BPL. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered Buckeye Partners L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Buckeye Partners L.P. from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Buckeye Partners L.P. from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Buckeye Partners L.P. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In other Buckeye Partners L.P. news, CFO Clair Keith St sold 3,500 shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $227,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,065,627.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin A. White acquired 3,938 shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.00 per share, for a total transaction of $248,094.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,246. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Buckeye Partners L.P. Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (Buckeye) owns and operates a network of integrated assets providing midstream logistic solutions, primarily consisting of the transportation, storage and marketing of liquid petroleum products. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals and Merchant Services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckeye Partners L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckeye Partners L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.