Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stake in Western Union Company (The) (WU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Western Union Company (The) (NYSE:WU) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 717,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Western Union Company (The) were worth $14,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union Company (The) by 46.8% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 654,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after buying an additional 208,860 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union Company (The) by 4.2% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Western Union Company (The) by 452.0% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,908,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,596,000 after buying an additional 1,562,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Western Union Company (The) during the second quarter worth approximately $23,153,000. Finally, MSI Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Western Union Company (The) by 55.3% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 22,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter.

Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) opened at 22.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average of $20.69. Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Western Union Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.79%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Union Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Western Union Company (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Western Union Company (The) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Western Union Company (The) in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Union Company (The) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

About Western Union Company (The)

The Western Union Company (Western Union) is a provider of money movement and payment services. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business and Business Solutions. Western Union’s Consumer-to-Consumer segment is engaged in individual money transfers from one consumer to another.

