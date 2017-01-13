Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in M&T Bank Corporation (MTB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,806 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in M&T Bank Corporation were worth $14,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank Corporation by 603.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,360,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,010,000 after buying an additional 1,167,431 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in M&T Bank Corporation by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,404,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,394,000 after buying an additional 554,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in M&T Bank Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $47,503,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank Corporation by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,332,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,270,000 after buying an additional 349,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in M&T Bank Corporation by 190.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,334,000 after buying an additional 182,468 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) opened at 155.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.10. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.77. M&T Bank Corporation has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $160.76.

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. M&T Bank Corporation had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 22.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Corporation will post $7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America Corporation lowered M&T Bank Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush initiated coverage on M&T Bank Corporation in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. lifted their target price on M&T Bank Corporation from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of M&T Bank Corporation in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

In related news, CFO Darren J. King sold 8,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total transaction of $1,077,813.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,088.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard S. Gold sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,935,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation (M&T) is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, M&T Bank and Wilmington Trust, National Association (Wilmington Trust, N.A.), offer a range of retail and commercial banking, trust and wealth management, and investment services to their customers. M&T’s segments include Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking and Retail Banking.

