Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOV) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (NYSE:HOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders. The Company’s homes are marketed and sold under the trade names K. Hovnanian Homes, Matzel & Mumford, Brighton Homes, Parkwood Builders, Town & Country Homes, Oster Homes and CraftBuilt Homes. The Company has operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. As the developer of K. Hovnanian’s Four Seasons communities, the Company is also one of the nation’s largest builders of active adult homes. “

Separately, MKM Partners set a $1.80 target price on Hovnanian Enterprises and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) traded down 1.63% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.41. 578,981 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92. Hovnanian Enterprises has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.96. The firm’s market capitalization is $354.99 million.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises will post $0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOV. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $105,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 63,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter worth $119,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter worth $153,000. 26.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a builder of residential homes. The Company designs, constructs, markets and sells single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. The Company has two distinct operations: homebuilding and financial services.

