Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday. They currently have $41.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the one month, Hormel Foods’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Categorized Food-Meat Products industry. Higher sales from Grocery Products, Jennie-O Turkey and Refrigerated Foods segments are expected to boost the company’s near term revenues. While, increased revenues and lower input costs would likely widen profitability going forward. Moreover, meaningful acquisitions and sale of certain business arms are likely to stimulate the four growth pillars of Hormel Foods. The company is also rewarding its shareholders with consecutive dividend increment plans. Over the last 60 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the stock has moved north for both fiscal 2017 and 2018.”

HRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Edward Jones raised Hormel Foods Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Vetr downgraded shares of Hormel Foods Corporation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods Corporation and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods Corporation from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods Corporation presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.33.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) opened at 35.40 on Monday. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.54.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Hormel Foods Corporation had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corporation will post $1.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Hormel Foods Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Hormel Foods Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

In related news, Director Dakota A. Pippins sold 2,000 shares of Hormel Foods Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $70,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James M. Splinter sold 34,262 shares of Hormel Foods Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $1,162,852.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation by 32.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation by 3.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods Corporation by 192.9% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods Corporation by 285.8% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods Corporation by 204.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods Corporation

