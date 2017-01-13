HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 983 Shares of Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd (ENH)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd (NYSE:ENH) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Endurance Specialty Holdings worth $7,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Endurance Specialty Holdings by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,499,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,188,000 after buying an additional 210,401 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Endurance Specialty Holdings by 2.4% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,438,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,770,000 after buying an additional 56,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Endurance Specialty Holdings by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,300,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,536,000 after buying an additional 163,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Endurance Specialty Holdings by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,933,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,524,000 after buying an additional 71,412 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Endurance Specialty Holdings by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,783,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,791,000 after buying an additional 58,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd (NYSE:ENH) traded up 0.08% during trading on Friday, reaching $92.73. 75,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $92.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.41 and a 200 day moving average of $79.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Endurance Specialty Holdings (NYSE:ENH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $610.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.30 million. Endurance Specialty Holdings had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 17.54%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd will post $4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Endurance Specialty Holdings’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

ENH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endurance Specialty Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Macquarie lowered shares of Endurance Specialty Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Langen Mcalenn lowered shares of Endurance Specialty Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Endurance Specialty Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Endurance Specialty Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Endurance Specialty Holdings Company Profile

Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries in Bermuda, the United States and the United Kingdom, focuses on underwriting specialty lines of personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance and reinsurance. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance.

