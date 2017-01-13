Henderson Group PLC Buys 471,706 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,673,462 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 471,706 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.5% of Henderson Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $342,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Facebook by 9.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 50,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in Facebook by 54.9% in the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 3,103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Seminole Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth $5,523,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 4.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) opened at 126.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.78 and its 200 day moving average is $122.79. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.37 and a 52-week high of $133.50.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The social networking company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post $4.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Vetr lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.33 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.12.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 809,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $95,002,202.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 52,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $6,753,181.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 390,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,933,549.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc builds products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices and personal computers. The Company enables people to share their opinions, ideas, photos and videos, and other activities. Its products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook is a mobile application and Website that enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

