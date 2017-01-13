Helical Bar plc (HLCL) PT Raised to GBX 468 at Numis Securities Ltd

Helical Bar plc (LON:HLCL) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Numis Securities Ltd from GBX 466 ($5.67) to GBX 468 ($5.69) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HLCL. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Helical Bar plc in a research note on Monday, November 7th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.89) target price on shares of Helical Bar plc in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of Helical Bar plc (LON:HLCL) opened at 297.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 287.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 281.67. Helical Bar plc has a 1-year low of GBX 228.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 448.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 339.70 million.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Helical Bar plc’s previous dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st.

In related news, insider Michael Slade sold 338,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.51), for a total transaction of £978,152.29 ($1,189,532.15). Also, insider Duncan Walker acquired 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of £4,978.58 ($6,054.46).

About Helical Bar plc

Helical plc, formerly Helical Bar plc, is a property investment and development company. The Company’s segments include Investment properties and Developments. The Company’s Investment properties segment includes the properties, which are owned ora leased by the Company for long-term income and for capital appreciation, and trading properties, which are owned or leased with the intention to sell.

