Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,015 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.18% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 5,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) traded down 0.39% on Friday, hitting $30.46. 41,402 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average is $32.74. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42 and a beta of 0.34.

HR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

In related news, VP Todd J. Meredith sold 6,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $178,458.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 130,673 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David R. Emery purchased 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,991,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, acquires, manages, finances and develops real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services across the United States. It provides property management services for approximately 140 healthcare-related properties, totaling over 9.8 million square feet.

