HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for AEterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AEZS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AEterna Zentaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity set a $6.00 price target on shares of AEterna Zentaris and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of AEterna Zentaris in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) opened at 2.531 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $29.54 million. AEterna Zentaris has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59.

AEterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing treatments in oncology, endocrinology and women’s health. The Company operates through the biopharmaceutical segment. The Company is engaged in drug development activities and in the promotion of products for others.

