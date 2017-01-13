Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc. (HCOM) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCOM) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $35.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Hawaiian Telcom Holdco an industry rank of 247 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hawaiian Telcom Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of Hawaiian Telcom Holdco (NASDAQ:HCOM) opened at 25.59 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Telcom Holdco has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.55. The company has a market cap of $294.59 million, a P/E ratio of 355.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Hawaiian Telcom Holdco (NASDAQ:HCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.01. Hawaiian Telcom Holdco had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 0.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Telcom Holdco will post $0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCOM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Hawaiian Telcom Holdco during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Hawaiian Telcom Holdco during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hawaiian Telcom Holdco during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in Hawaiian Telcom Holdco during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in Hawaiian Telcom Holdco by 31.5% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawaiian Telcom Holdco

Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc is a provider of communications services and products in Hawaii. The Company operates through two business segments: Telecommunications and Data Center Colocation. The Telecommunications segment provides local telephone service, including voice and data transport, custom calling features, network access, directory assistance and private lines.

