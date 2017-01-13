Harworth Group PLC (HWG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Harworth Group PLC (LON:HWG) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 110 ($1.34) price target on the stock.

Separately, N+1 Singer started coverage on shares of Harworth Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 130 ($1.58) price objective for the company.

Harworth Group PLC (LON:HWG) opened at 90.30 on Monday. Harworth Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 69.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 125.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 90.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 85.53. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 263.92 million.

About Harworth Group PLC

Harworth Group plc, formerly Coalfield Resources plc, specializes in the regeneration of former coalfield and other brownfield land into employment areas, new residential development and low carbon energy projects. The Company operates through two segments: Capital Growth and Income Generation. The Capital Growth segment of the business focuses on delivering value by developing the underlying portfolio, and includes planning and development activity, value engineering, proactive asset management and strategic land acquisitions.

