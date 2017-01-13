Harman International Industries, Incorporated (HAR) Receives $99.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Harman International Industries, Incorporated (NYSE:HAR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAR shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Harman International Industries, in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harman International Industries, from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays PLC downgraded Harman International Industries, from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Harman International Industries, in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG downgraded Harman International Industries, from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Harman International Industries, (NYSE:HAR) opened at 110.83 on Tuesday. Harman International Industries, has a 1-year low of $64.93 and a 1-year high of $111.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average is $89.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.67.

Harman International Industries, (NYSE:HAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The business earned $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Harman International Industries, had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harman International Industries, will post $7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harman International Industries, news, EVP Phillip Eyler sold 2,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total value of $288,790.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,307.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert K. Parker sold 8,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $694,973.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,593.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAR. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Harman International Industries, by 8.8% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Harman International Industries, by 15,627.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Westport Resources Management Inc. increased its position in Harman International Industries, by 108.3% in the second quarter. Westport Resources Management Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harman International Industries, during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Harman International Industries, by 9.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Harman International Industries, Incorporated (HAR) Receives $99.56 Average PT from Brokerages” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/harman-international-industries-incorporated-har-receives-99-56-average-pt-from-brokerages/1150909.html.

About Harman International Industries,

Harman International Industries, Incorporated is engaged in the designing and engineering of connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers and enterprises, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions and connected services. The Company’s segments include Connected Car, Lifestyle Audio, Professional Solutions, Connected Services and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Harman International Industries Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harman International Industries Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.