Halliburton Company (HAL) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at FBR & Co

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) had its price objective lifted by FBR & Co from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Monday morning. FBR & Co currently has an outperform rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Halliburton Company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Halliburton Company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Halliburton Company to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Halliburton Company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Halliburton Company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) opened at 55.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.16. The stock’s market cap is $47.70 billion. Halliburton Company has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $56.98.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Halliburton Company had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 33.29%. The business earned $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post ($0.05) EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Halliburton Company’s payout ratio is presently -10.98%.

In related news, Chairman David J. Lesar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $499,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Mckeon sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $142,299.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,755 shares in the company, valued at $858,647.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Halliburton Company by 25.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,312,180 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,629,691,000 after buying an additional 7,256,500 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Halliburton Company by 58.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,365,068 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $779,344,000 after buying an additional 6,379,445 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Halliburton Company by 40.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,373,769 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $605,699,000 after buying an additional 3,829,088 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Halliburton Company during the second quarter worth approximately $126,987,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Halliburton Company by 4.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,102,325 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,697,392,000 after buying an additional 2,639,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton Company

Halliburton Company is a provider of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry. The Company operates through two segments: the Completion and Production segment, and the Drilling and Evaluation segment. The Company’s Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion products and services.

