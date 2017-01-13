Greystone Managed Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK)

Greystone Managed Investments Inc. raised its position in Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 416.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 168,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,530 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Company were worth $10,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Company by 512.1% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 374,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,558,000 after buying an additional 313,068 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Company by 6.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 369,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,039,000 after buying an additional 22,736 shares during the period. Seminole Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Company during the second quarter worth about $19,783,000. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Company by 14.4% in the second quarter. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 26,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) opened at 62.21 on Friday. Merck & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The company has a market cap of $171.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average of $61.13.

Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Merck & Company had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Company, Inc. will post $3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Merck & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Merck & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.63 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Merck & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Merck & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Merck & Company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Merck & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.15 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.79.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 85,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $5,133,090.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,275.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,104,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 514,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,487,653.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Company

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products, which it markets directly and through its joint ventures. It operates through one segment, Pharmaceutical. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

