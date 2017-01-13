Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $15,237,000 Position in Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation were worth $15,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation by 271.6% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,141,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,593,000 after buying an additional 3,027,014 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation by 6.2% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,270,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,695,000 after buying an additional 368,831 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation during the second quarter worth about $51,110,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation by 77.4% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 718,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,442,000 after buying an additional 313,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation by 81.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 625,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,537,000 after buying an additional 280,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) opened at 43.10 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $788 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.90 million. Monster Beverage Corporation had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 23.07%. Monster Beverage Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $15,237,000 Position in Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST)” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-has-15237000-position-in-monster-beverage-corporation-mnst/1151391.html.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Monster Beverage Corporation in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Monster Beverage Corporation from $61.67 to $59.33 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Vetr raised Monster Beverage Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.41 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.33 price target on shares of Monster Beverage Corporation in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Monster Beverage Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.33 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.26.

About Monster Beverage Corporation

Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company develop, market, sell and distribute alternative beverage category beverages under the brand names of Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, X-Presso Monster, Muscle Monster, Punch Monster, Hansen’s, Hansen’s Natural Cane Soda, Junior Juice, Blue Sky, Hubert’s, Worx Energy and Peace Tea.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.