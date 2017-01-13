Grainger PLC (GRI) Insider Nick Jopling Sells 30,276 Shares of Stock

Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) insider Nick Jopling sold 30,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 240 ($2.92), for a total value of £72,662.40 ($88,364.83).

Nick Jopling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Nick Jopling acquired 186 shares of Grainger PLC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 241 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £448.26 ($545.13).

On Monday, December 5th, Nick Jopling acquired 204 shares of Grainger PLC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.66) per share, for a total transaction of £446.76 ($543.31).

Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) opened at 239.8075 on Friday. Grainger PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 193.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 249.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 229.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 223.75. The stock’s market cap is GBX 999.77 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Grainger PLC’s previous dividend of $1.45. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%.

GRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.65) price objective on shares of Grainger PLC in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. N+1 Singer restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.89) price objective on shares of Grainger PLC in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Grainger PLC in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 199 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Grainger PLC in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.28) price objective on shares of Grainger PLC in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grainger PLC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 265.43 ($3.23).

