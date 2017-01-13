Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.79.

GLUU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Roth Capital set a $2.00 price objective on Glu Mobile and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Monday, November 7th.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Earl acquired 100,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $209,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,893.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Masi Niccolo De acquired 20,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,187.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Glu Mobile by 41.9% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 691,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 203,900 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Glu Mobile during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Glu Mobile by 3.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Glu Mobile during the second quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Glu Mobile by 11.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/glu-mobile-inc-gluu-given-average-recommendation-of-hold-by-brokerages/1151027.html.

Shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) opened at 2.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. The stock’s market capitalization is $282.94 million. Glu Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $51.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 million. Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 20.40% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile will post ($0.38) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes and markets a portfolio of games. The Company’s games appeal to a cross section of the users of smartphones and tablet devices who download and make purchases within its games through direct-to-consumer digital storefronts. It operates through mobile games segment. It operates in various geographical regions, including the United States; Americas, excluding the United States; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific.

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.