Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) had its price target lowered by Dougherty & Co from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) opened at 6.30 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $537.45 million. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) Given New $10.50 Price Target at Dougherty & Co” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/global-eagle-entertainment-inc-ent-given-new-10-50-price-target-at-dougherty-co/1151404.html.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc is a provider of aircraft connectivity systems, operations solutions and media content to the travel industry. The Company’s segments include Connectivity and Content. Its Connectivity segment provides airline partners and their passengers with Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) connectivity over Ku-band satellite transmissions, and to a lesser extent operations solutions to airline customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.