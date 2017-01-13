Glencore PLC’s (GLEN) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) in a research note published on Monday. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 390 ($4.74) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Glencore PLC from GBX 230 ($2.80) to GBX 240 ($2.92) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 250 ($3.04) target price on shares of Glencore PLC and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Glencore PLC in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 300 ($3.65) target price for the company. Jefferies Group raised shares of Glencore PLC to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 210 ($2.55) to GBX 300 ($3.65) in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. set a GBX 330 ($4.01) target price on shares of Glencore PLC and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 254.48 ($3.09).

Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) opened at 314.70 on Monday. Glencore PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 69.26 and a 52 week high of GBX 318.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 280.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 220.78. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 44.77 billion.

In other Glencore PLC news, insider William Macaulay sold 1,500,000 shares of Glencore PLC stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.16), for a total value of £3,900,000 ($4,742,794.60).

Glencore PLC Company Profile

Glencore plc is an integrated producer and marketer of commodities, such as metals and minerals, energy products, agricultural products and Corporate and other. The Metals and minerals segment is engaged in copper, zinc/lead, nickel, ferroalloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore production and marketing.

