GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Insider Simon Dingemans Acquires 8 Shares

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Simon Dingemans acquired 8 shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,596 ($19.41) per share, with a total value of £127.68 ($155.27).

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) opened at 1566.2299 on Friday. The company’s market cap is GBX 9634.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,314.26 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,745.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,520.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,603.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a GBX 19 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.17%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut their target price on GlaxoSmithKline plc from GBX 1,800 ($21.89) to GBX 1,600 ($19.46) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($21.89) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,520 ($18.48) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,870 ($22.74) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,723.91 ($20.96).

About GlaxoSmithKline plc

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) is a healthcare company. The Company is engaged in the creation and discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products, including vaccines, over-the-counter (OTC) medicines and health-related consumer products. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare.

