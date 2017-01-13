GIVAUDAN SA CHF10 (NASDAQ:GVDBF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a report issued on Wednesday.

GVDBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA CHF10 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA CHF10 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA CHF10 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA CHF10 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA CHF10 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,350.00.

Shares of GIVAUDAN SA CHF10 (NASDAQ:GVDBF) opened at 1842.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,782.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1,966.76. GIVAUDAN SA CHF10 has a 12-month low of $1,714.32 and a 12-month high of $2,138.98.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “GIVAUDAN SA CHF10 (GVDBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/givaudan-sa-chf10-gvdbf-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-goldman-sachs-group-inc-the/1151221.html.

Receive News & Ratings for GIVAUDAN SA CHF10 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GIVAUDAN SA CHF10 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.