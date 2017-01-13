Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Rating Reiterated by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reissued their sell rating on shares of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $38.00 target price on shares of Genomic Health and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genomic Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen and Company lowered shares of Genomic Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.
Shares of Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) opened at 28.98 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $970.22 million. Genomic Health has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $34.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.99.
Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Genomic Health had a negative net margin of 5.77% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The company earned $82.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Genomic Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Genomic Health will post ($0.46) EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Kimberly J. Popovits sold 5,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $153,439.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,265.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO G Bradley Cole sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $146,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,572.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Genomic Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genomic Health by 0.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 29,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P raised its position in shares of Genomic Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Genomic Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genomic Health by 3.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Genomic Health Company Profile
Genomic Health, Inc is a healthcare company, which provides genomic-based diagnostic tests for the treatment of early stage cancer. The Company offers its Oncotype DX tests as a clinical laboratory service, where it analyzes the expression levels of genes in tumor tissue samples and provides physicians with a quantitative gene expression profile expressed as a single quantitative score, which it calls a Recurrence Score for invasive breast cancer and colon cancer, a DCIS Score for ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) and a Genomic Prostate Score for prostate cancer.
