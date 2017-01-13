Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Rating Reiterated by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reissued their sell rating on shares of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $38.00 target price on shares of Genomic Health and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genomic Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen and Company lowered shares of Genomic Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) opened at 28.98 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $970.22 million. Genomic Health has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $34.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.99.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Genomic Health had a negative net margin of 5.77% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The company earned $82.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Genomic Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Genomic Health will post ($0.46) EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/genomic-health-inc-ghdx-rating-reiterated-by-barclays-plc/1151429.html.

In other news, insider Kimberly J. Popovits sold 5,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $153,439.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,265.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO G Bradley Cole sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $146,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,572.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Genomic Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genomic Health by 0.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 29,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P raised its position in shares of Genomic Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Genomic Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genomic Health by 3.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genomic Health Company Profile

Genomic Health, Inc is a healthcare company, which provides genomic-based diagnostic tests for the treatment of early stage cancer. The Company offers its Oncotype DX tests as a clinical laboratory service, where it analyzes the expression levels of genes in tumor tissue samples and provides physicians with a quantitative gene expression profile expressed as a single quantitative score, which it calls a Recurrence Score for invasive breast cancer and colon cancer, a DCIS Score for ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) and a Genomic Prostate Score for prostate cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Genomic Health Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genomic Health Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.