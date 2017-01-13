Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.71 Per Share

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This is a boost from Genesis Energy, L.P.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) opened at 35.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.86. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $40.90.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Genesis Energy, L.P. had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $460.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post $1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesis Energy, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Capital One Financial Corporation assumed coverage on Genesis Energy, L.P. in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Genesis Energy, L.P. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Genesis Energy, L.P. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Genesis Energy, L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Genesis Energy, L.P. Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a limited partnership focused on the midstream segment of the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through five segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Onshore Pipeline Transportation, Refinery Services, Marine Transportation, and Supply and Logistics. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment is engaged in the offshore transportation of crude oil and natural gas in the Gulf of Mexico.

