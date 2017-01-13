General Electric Company (GE) Stake Reduced by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its position in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the period. General Electric Company comprises approximately 2.7% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in General Electric Company were worth $7,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric Company during the second quarter worth approximately $217,979,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric Company by 107.2% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 7,130,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,456,000 after buying an additional 3,688,210 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric Company by 291.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,872,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,380,000 after buying an additional 3,626,125 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 575,093,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,103,945,000 after buying an additional 3,276,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in General Electric Company by 131.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,866,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,208,000 after buying an additional 2,759,690 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) traded down 0.22% on Friday, hitting $31.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,162,020 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.76. General Electric Company has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $277.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.20.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. General Electric Company had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. General Electric Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric Company will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from General Electric Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. General Electric Company’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/general-electric-company-ge-stake-reduced-by-wealthtrust-axiom-llc/1151647.html.

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $28.00 target price on General Electric Company and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Vetr raised General Electric Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.83 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays PLC set a $32.00 target price on General Electric Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup Inc. reduced their target price on General Electric Company from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $30.00 target price on General Electric Company and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.28.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey R. Immelt bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,462,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,248,688 shares in the company, valued at $65,751,637.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric Company

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.