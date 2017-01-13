General Dynamics Corporation (GD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $198.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “General Dynamics is one of the only two contractors in the world equipped to build nuclear-powered submarines. Its revenues are derived from a broad portfolio of products and services that help to keep the overall growth momentum steady. The company's share price has outperformed the broader industry price in the last one year backed by the company’s focus on research and development which will continue to drive growth in the quarters ahead. However, the company’s defense business will likely experience top-line pressure in case of any further defense budget cut. Moreover, General Dynamics operates in a highly competitive market, which may hurt its performance going forward.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $167.00) on shares of General Dynamics Corporation in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Vetr upgraded shares of General Dynamics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.74 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of General Dynamics Corporation in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Finally, S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics Corporation to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.81.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) traded up 0.326% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.095. The company had a trading volume of 276,271 shares. The stock has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.953 and a beta of 0.75. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12 month low of $121.61 and a 12 month high of $180.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.83.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.10. General Dynamics Corporation had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm earned $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. General Dynamics Corporation’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post $9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. General Dynamics Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 32.51%.

In other news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 69,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.51, for a total transaction of $12,476,956.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,266,792.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics Corporation by 13.4% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in General Dynamics Corporation by 28.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $7,795,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $915,000. Finally, Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions and information technology (IT) services, and shipbuilding.

