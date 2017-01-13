Gemfields PLC (GEM) PT Raised to GBX 93

Gemfields PLC (LON:GEM) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 78 ($0.95) to GBX 93 ($1.13) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 86.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co upped their target price on Gemfields PLC from GBX 44 ($0.54) to GBX 48 ($0.58) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.03) target price on shares of Gemfields PLC in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.22) target price on shares of Gemfields PLC in a report on Monday, December 19th. Panmure Gordon upped their target price on Gemfields PLC from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.09) target price on shares of Gemfields PLC in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 80.88 ($0.98).

Gemfields PLC (LON:GEM) opened at 49.4751 on Wednesday. Gemfields PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 31.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 57.50. The company’s market cap is GBX 269.26 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 51.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 44.26.

Gemfields PLC Company Profile

Gemfields plc is a supplier of colored gemstones. The Company operates through five segments: Zambia, which includes emerald and beryl mining activities; Mozambique, which includes ruby and corundum mining activities; UK, which includes sales of cut and polished gemstones, marketing, technical and administrative services; Faberge, which includes wholesale and retail sales of jewelry and watches, and Other, which includes new projects and traded auctions.

